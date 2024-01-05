MTP kits sans bills seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

An inspection of medical stores located at Pindi Street was carried out today on the directions of Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh, during which medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits were found in possession of a chemist.

Zonal Licensing Authority officer Dinesh Gupta said during the checking one chemist was found with 45 MTP kits without a bill.

“Since the chemist did not have the bill, the kits were seized by the department and action will be taken against him as per the rule,” said Gupta.

Giving strict warning to the chemists, Civil Surgeon Dr Aulakh said such inspections would be carried out in the coming future as well and anyone found breaching the law will be dealt with seriously.