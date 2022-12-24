Much-awaited revamp of railway station to begin soon

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 23

Railways had an uneventful year with not much growth in terms of infrastructure or improving facilities for passengers at one of the highest revenue-earning railway stations in the Ferozepur Division of Northern Railways.

An electronic display board showing time of arrival and departure of trains is missing at the station’s entry point. Inderjeet Verma

Rail passengers continued to be a harried lot due to an erratic run of trains, unplanned and expensive parking near both the main entry gate and the Civil Lines side, crowded ticket counters and platforms, poor maintenance of toilets, inadequate seating arrangements and lack of basic facilities in the waiting area.

THE HIGHS

Rs 460.34-cr project to see the light of day soon

The much-awaited project to give a new look to the railway station has made some progress and work on the Rs 460.34-crore project is expected to commence in the next couple of months. The project report, master, floor and relocation plans have already been approved and tenders are in the process of being finalised.

A senior railway official said: “The project will be carried out through an integrated procurement, construction and engineering process. It is estimated that work on the station will be completed in about 24 months. After the revamp, the station shall be equipped with many lifts and stairs to make it easier for passengers to reach the platform. A second floor will also be additionally built under the project.”

Besides, the remodelled station will also have facilities like a VIP lounge, food courts and air-conditioned waiting rooms. The old residential quarters near the station will be demolished to make space for the revamped station. The entry and exit points of Civil Lines and the Old GT Road, respectively, will be improved. The railway yard will be upgraded to facilitate an increase in the speed of trains.

Electric loco-shed rolls

out 250th engine

The electric loco-shed at Ludhiana rolled out its 250th electric loco earlier this month. It was flagged off by Dr Seema Sharma, the Divisional Railway Manager of Ferozepur Division.

Special trains

Railways continued to run special trains during festivals to cope with the spurt of passenger traffic on the occasion of Holi, Diwali, Chatth Pooja and new trains were provided to the holy shine of Mata Vaishno Devi for pilgrims during the year.

Checking intensified

The Railways staff continued special drive to weed out touts and unauthorised agents involved in the illegal sale of railway tickets, and to do that, it intensified checking at the station and on board the trains to curb ticketless travelling. Penalties were imposed on passengers throwing garbage on railway platforms and rail tracks under the Anti-Littering Act.

THE LOWS

Poor amenities, facilities

Providing better amenities and facilities to passengers on railway platforms and the seating/waiting areas was not among the priorities of railway authorities. Passengers were a harried lot especially during the summer season when fans and water coolers worked in an erratic manner. The absence of a covered seating area caused a lot of inconvenience to passengers during the rainy and winter seasons. An X-ray baggage scanner set up at the main entrance also remained non-operational. At the same time, toilets and bathrooms were poorly maintained.

Enquiry and display boards

Services related to enquiry were not proper as those deployed at the enquiry counters were often evasive or poorly informed. The electronic display boards showing the time of arrivals and departures of various trains were found either non-functional or did a disappearing act, with the passengers remaining at a loss as to what were the arrival or departure times or the platform numbers of their respective trains.

Insanitary conditions

Contrary to the claims of railway authorities, sanitation was not maintained at most of the platforms and the waiting/sitting areas and some sheds on the platforms continued to drench, leaving passengers in misery during rains. Passengers also complained of inadequate seating arrangements at platforms, with the result that elderly persons, women and children were forced to keep standing while waiting for their trains.

Harassment of migrants

The railway officials have failed to keep a check on the harassment of migrants — most of whom are semi-literate or illiterate — at the hands of railway officials and police. Thousands of migrants come to the city from UP, Bihar and other states during the sowing and harvesting of crops or looking for employment in the industrial hub. Instances of fleecing or other forms of harassment on various pretexts have reached alarming proportions, but the authorities seem unconcerned.