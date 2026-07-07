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Home / Ludhiana / Muktsar enter Katoch Shield semis, Ludhiana bow out

Muktsar enter Katoch Shield semis, Ludhiana bow out

The qualification was based on points as both teams could not finish their first innings in the rain-hit encounter

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:35 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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A batter defends during a match between Ludhiana and Muktsar on GRD Academy ground on Monday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Ludhiana bowed out of the Inter-District Cricket Tournament for Katoch Shield on Monday as Muktsar advanced to the semifinals on the basis of points accumulated in the league stage.

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The qualification was based on points as both teams could not finish their first innings in the rain-hit encounter.

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After Muktsar put up 296 in their first innings, Ludhiana were 211 for nine, still trailing by 85 runs, when the clock ran out. The two teams faced off in a two-day quarterfinal at the GRD Academy ground here.

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Muktsar had 18 points from six matches, which help them qualify for the semifinals. Ludhiana, however, finished with just 14 points from five matches. Earlier, resuming from overnight score of 143/2, Muktsar finished at 296 in 88.5 overs, powered by Manpreet Singh Sandhu’s 111 and Armaan Singh Gurna’s gritty 67.

For Ludhiana, Gurjot Singh remained unbeaten on 72 and Armaan Walia scored 50 off 86 balls.

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