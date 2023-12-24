Mukul, Prabhjot shine in district cross-country race

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 23

Mukul Dham and Prabhjot Kaur emerged winners in the men and women sections in the Open Ludhiana District Cross-Country Race held at Mount International School, near Alamgir near here yesterday.

In the men’s section, Mukul emerged winner in the 10km race. Jasbir Singh and Bhagwan Dass secured second and third position, respectively, while in the women section, Prabhjot Kaur was followed by Asha and Karanjit Kaur as first and second runners-up.

In the boys U-20 (8km), Ajit Singh pipped his immediate rival Sachin Kumar to clinch top honours and in the U-18 category (6km), Parminder, Kamalpreet and Harwinder secured first three spots.