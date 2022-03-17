Mumbai man booked for Rs71l business fraud

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana police have registered a case of fraud against a Mumbai-based man. The accused, after receiving a consignment of mobile phones, worth over Rs71 lakh, refused to make the payment. The accused has been identified as Rupesh Basant Shindey of RM Enterprises, Andheri East, Mumbai. Complainant Sahib Singh said he runs a mobile phone trading business. Last year Shindey started doing business with him. Initially he used to make payments within a few days after receiving phones. In August last year, Shindey gave an order of 200 mobile phones, the value of which was over Rs71 lakh. “After I sent the stock to Mumbai, Shindey refused to make payment. I also visited Mumbai to get payment, but Shindey refused to make payment. Instead he threatened me with dire consequences if I again asked for payment,” revealed the complainant.
