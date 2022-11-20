Mundian Kalan girl wins 4 medals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 19

Kashish Rawat, a student of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mundian Kalan, made her presence felt in the Punjab State Schools Swimming Competition held on November 16 and 17 in Mohali.

Kashish (16), a student of Class XII, secured four silver medals in the competition and brought fame to her school and city. She finished first runner-up in the 50 metre and 100 metre breast stroke events. She also figured in the district quartet, which secured positions in the 4x100 metre freestyle relay and 4x100 metre medley relay at the competition.

Before this, she splashed to win four silver medals in the district-level swimming championship held here at the PAU campus swimming pool last month.

Kashish also won two silver medals in the recently concluded Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan.