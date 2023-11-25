Mundian Kalan girls log easy wins

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, November 24
Mundian Kalan scripted easy wins in the girls U-14 and U-17 sections on the opening day of the Ludhiana District Hockey Tournament being organised by the Hockey Ludhiana at the Olympian Prithipal Stadium in Punjab Agricultural University here on Friday.
In the U-14 category, Mundian Kalan recorded an overwhelming (10-0) win against Hockey Centre, Rampur and in the U-17 group, Mundian Kalan proved too good for their opponents from Hockey Centre, Rampur, whom they drubbed 7-0 .
In another match, in the U-14 section, Chachrari faced a little challenge from Khalsa School, Ludhiana as the former came out triumphant 4-0.
Toni Sandhu, sports promoter from Canada was the chief guest today. Former Olympian, Hardeep Singh Grewal, Daronacharya awardee and former national hockey coach Baldev Singh, Ajaypal Singh Punia, Col Jasjeet Singh Gill, Sudhir Malhotra and Tejdeep Singh Bhalla were among others present on this occasion.
