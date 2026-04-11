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Home / Ludhiana / Mundian reviews procurement ops at grain market in Sahnewal

Mundian reviews procurement ops at grain market in Sahnewal

Mundian directed the officials to ensure every grain of wheat is procured

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Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian with others at the grain market in Dhanansu on Friday.
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Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian reviewed procurement operations at the grain market in Dhanansu here on Friday, and directed Food and Civil Supplies Department officials and heads of procurement agencies to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process for the farmers.

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Mundian directed the officials to ensure every grain of wheat is procured. “Efforts should be to ensure the wheat is procured and lifted without any unnecessary delay. The state government has set up an effective mechanism for procurement and lifting,” he said.

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According to the minister, arrangements have been made to ensure payments are made to the farmers within the stipulated time.

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He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in place at the grain market.

The minister said all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth procurement process and assured the farmers they won’t face any inconvenience. He also interacted with the farmers and heard their issues regarding the procurement process.

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Mundian urged the farmers to bring moisture-free wheat to mandis.

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