DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Mundian’s gunman killed, family alleges foul play

Mundian’s gunman killed, family alleges foul play

The gunman of Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian got allegedly killed by a bullet from his own gun, which hit him in the chest while he was at his neighbours’ house at Rampur village this evening. The investigation is going...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:37 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The gunman of Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian got allegedly killed by a bullet from his own gun, which hit him in the chest while he was at his neighbours’ house at Rampur village this evening. The investigation is going on and the police is in the process of registering the statements of the kin of the deceased.

Gurkirat Singh Goldi (30), the gunman of Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and a resident of Rampur village, got shot from his own gun this evening. Gurkirat was at the house of a neighbour named Jaspal Singh when this incident took place. While the neighbours say that Gurkirat committed suicide with his own gun, the mother of the deceased allege that he was killed by the neighbours.

Payal DSP Hemant Malhotra, along with Doraha SHO Akash Dutt, who reached the spot, shared that the deceased had an affair with the daughter of Jaspal Singh four years back. The girl got married but Gurkirat was still single. They also confirmed that he had attempted suicide twice earlier too.

Advertisement

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the statements of the family of the deceased are being recorded. The registration of the case shall depend on the statement of the kin and the report of the post-mortem examination,” the DSP added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper