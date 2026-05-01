icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Municipal Corporation identifies 142 waterlogging hotspots across Ludhiana

Municipal Corporation identifies 142 waterlogging hotspots across Ludhiana

Monsoon preparedness underway

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:08 PM May 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a recent survey conducted by officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC), as many as 142 low-lying areas have been identified across the city where water accumulation remains a major concern during the monsoon. The civic body has started preparations to tackle the problem, with a focus on cleaning road gullies (jalis) and strengthening drainage systems to prevent waterlogging.

Advertisement

According to officials, the identification of these vulnerable points is part of a larger monsoon preparedness plan reviewed at a meeting with the Local Bodies Minister Sanjeev Arora. The MC has been directed to ensure that all such areas are attended to on priority so that residents do not face inconvenience during heavy rains.

Advertisement

Areas which are majorly affected by waterlogging during monsoon include Chaura Bazar, Damoria Bridge, Dhoka Mohalla, Saban Bazar, Main Bharti Colony, Bahdhaur ke Road, Kakowal Road, Shivpuri Road, Karabara Road, Transport Nagar, RK Road and New Shivaji Nagar among others.

Advertisement

Officials informed that desilting of sewer lines was already underway. From January 1 to April 25, around 16.30 km of main sewer lines and 49.55 km of branch sewer lines had been cleaned, they said. Work orders had also been issued for priority desilting of remaining hotspots, with a deadline set before June 30, they added.

To deal with waterlogging, the MC has arranged adequate pumping infrastructure. At present, 29 fixed disposal points equipped with pumps are functional across the city, while one more is under construction. In addition, 32 moveable diesel sludge pumps have been kept ready to remove rainwater from the affected areas. Officials claimed that all pumps were functional and regularly monitored.

Advertisement

The civic body has also strengthened its sanitation and water treatment arrangements. A total of 329 chlorinators have been installed and are working to ensure safe water supply during the rainy season. The MC confirmed that sufficient chlorine stock for at least seven days was available.

Power backup arrangements are also being enhanced. At present, 17 generator sets are available at disposal points, while 10 more will procured by May 15. A proposal for five additional generator sets has been sent for approval, with procurement likely by mid-June.

Officials further stated that nearly 98,000 manholes fall within MC limits and all of them had been covered to prevent accidents during rains. However, residents in several areas had earlier raised concerns over damaged or uneven manhole covers, which posed safety risks.

The meeting also reviewed sewer cleaning around hospitals. The authorities said sewer systems near district and sub-divisional hospitals were functional and would be thoroughly cleaned before May 30. Garbage is collected from hospitals every day by private agencies, while biomedical waste is handled separately.

Another issue discussed at the meeting was the stray dog menace around hospitals. Officials admitted that despite efforts, stray dogs had re-entered hospital premises after being removed earlier. They said a stricter action plan was being prepared to deal with the menace.

Superintending Engineer Ekjot Singh said, “We have identified 142 low lying areas across the city which get waterlogged during monsoon every year. We have started cleaning sewer lines and road gullies to prevent water accumulation.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts