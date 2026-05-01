Municipal Corporation identifies 142 waterlogging hotspots across Ludhiana

In a recent survey conducted by officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC), as many as 142 low-lying areas have been identified across the city where water accumulation remains a major concern during the monsoon. The civic body has started preparations to tackle the problem, with a focus on cleaning road gullies (jalis) and strengthening drainage systems to prevent waterlogging.

Advertisement

According to officials, the identification of these vulnerable points is part of a larger monsoon preparedness plan reviewed at a meeting with the Local Bodies Minister Sanjeev Arora. The MC has been directed to ensure that all such areas are attended to on priority so that residents do not face inconvenience during heavy rains.

Advertisement

Areas which are majorly affected by waterlogging during monsoon include Chaura Bazar, Damoria Bridge, Dhoka Mohalla, Saban Bazar, Main Bharti Colony, Bahdhaur ke Road, Kakowal Road, Shivpuri Road, Karabara Road, Transport Nagar, RK Road and New Shivaji Nagar among others.

Advertisement

Officials informed that desilting of sewer lines was already underway. From January 1 to April 25, around 16.30 km of main sewer lines and 49.55 km of branch sewer lines had been cleaned, they said. Work orders had also been issued for priority desilting of remaining hotspots, with a deadline set before June 30, they added.

To deal with waterlogging, the MC has arranged adequate pumping infrastructure. At present, 29 fixed disposal points equipped with pumps are functional across the city, while one more is under construction. In addition, 32 moveable diesel sludge pumps have been kept ready to remove rainwater from the affected areas. Officials claimed that all pumps were functional and regularly monitored.

Advertisement

The civic body has also strengthened its sanitation and water treatment arrangements. A total of 329 chlorinators have been installed and are working to ensure safe water supply during the rainy season. The MC confirmed that sufficient chlorine stock for at least seven days was available.

Power backup arrangements are also being enhanced. At present, 17 generator sets are available at disposal points, while 10 more will procured by May 15. A proposal for five additional generator sets has been sent for approval, with procurement likely by mid-June.

Officials further stated that nearly 98,000 manholes fall within MC limits and all of them had been covered to prevent accidents during rains. However, residents in several areas had earlier raised concerns over damaged or uneven manhole covers, which posed safety risks.

The meeting also reviewed sewer cleaning around hospitals. The authorities said sewer systems near district and sub-divisional hospitals were functional and would be thoroughly cleaned before May 30. Garbage is collected from hospitals every day by private agencies, while biomedical waste is handled separately.

Another issue discussed at the meeting was the stray dog menace around hospitals. Officials admitted that despite efforts, stray dogs had re-entered hospital premises after being removed earlier. They said a stricter action plan was being prepared to deal with the menace.

Superintending Engineer Ekjot Singh said, “We have identified 142 low lying areas across the city which get waterlogged during monsoon every year. We have started cleaning sewer lines and road gullies to prevent water accumulation.”