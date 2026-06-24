Municipal corporation ‘indifferent’ as condition of Mini Leisure Valley continues to deteriorate in Ludhiana

The Mini Leisure Valley once envisioned as green recreational space, stretching from the railway overbridge (ROB) on Pakhowal Road, alongside the Sidhwan Canal, passing through Model Town Extension and extending up to Dugri Bridge, and developed by the municipal corporation for the leisure of the city people is today in dire need of upkeep.

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Lakhs of rupees were spent on this project to create an attractive public recreational space with boundary walls, landscaping, lighting and beautification works. However, the condition of the Mini Leisure Valley has now become extremely deplorable. The ongoing work under the 24×7 water supply project has caused extensive damage to the entire stretch. In addition, roadside vegetable vendors and other encroachers have broken sections of the boundary wall and are misusing the area for dumping and storing their goods.

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The situation has become so bad that it is difficult for people to even walk through the area. Exposed electrical wires pose a serious safety hazard, while many of the streetlights installed there are either damaged or have disappeared altogether. As a result, the public has almost completely stopped visiting this once beautiful recreational space.

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“It is unfortunate to see such a valuable public asset, created with taxpayers’ money at a cost of lakhs of rupees, reduced to this condition. The Municipal Corporation Ludhiana and the authorities concerned must fix responsibility and the agency undertaking 24x7 water supply project should be directed to restore and redevelop the entire Mini Leisure Valley to its original attractive condition, so that the people can once again benefit from this important civic amenity,” said activist Arvind Sharma.

“We used to come here for evening walks, but now the broken paths and dangling wires make it dangerous even to step inside,” said Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Model Town Extension.

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“Vendors have taken over large portions of the boundary wall. Instead of a leisure valley, it looks more of a storage yard,” remarked Garish Mehta, a shopkeeper.

“The corporation must act quickly. If lakhs were spent on this project, why is no one accountable for its upkeep?” questioned college student Simranpreet Kaur, who once frequented the canal stretch with friends.