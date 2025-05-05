DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Municipal Corporation Ludhiana goes digital with online asset tracking system

Municipal Corporation Ludhiana goes digital with online asset tracking system

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at keeping track of its assets and improving efficiency, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched an online asset management system for the city. All records of the civic body, including inventory, properties, documents, vehicles and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:47 AM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ludhiana MC
Advertisement

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at keeping track of its assets and improving efficiency, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched an online asset management system for the city.

All records of the civic body, including inventory, properties, documents, vehicles and infrastructure across the city, will now be maintained and managed online under this asset management system. The civic body will also be able to keep a record of development works undertaken in the city.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal stated that the online system will be managed through a centralised SAP application, replacing the traditional manual record-keeping process.

Advertisement

Dachalwal said this is one of several initiatives taken to enhance transparency and efficiency within the civic body. All records will be maintained online and the system will also assist in the financial valuation of assets. A central database will be created, which will help the MC analyse data effectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper