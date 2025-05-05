Municipal Corporation Ludhiana goes digital with online asset tracking system

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at keeping track of its assets and improving efficiency, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched an online asset management system for the city.

All records of the civic body, including inventory, properties, documents, vehicles and infrastructure across the city, will now be maintained and managed online under this asset management system. The civic body will also be able to keep a record of development works undertaken in the city.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal stated that the online system will be managed through a centralised SAP application, replacing the traditional manual record-keeping process.

Dachalwal said this is one of several initiatives taken to enhance transparency and efficiency within the civic body. All records will be maintained online and the system will also assist in the financial valuation of assets. A central database will be created, which will help the MC analyse data effectively.