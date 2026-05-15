Municipal Council poll: Congress announces candidates for Jagraon

The Congress has announced its candidates for the Jagraon Municipal Council elections. Party observer Pawan Dewan announced the names during a press conference held in Jagraon on Thursday in the presence of former MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga, senior leader Rajeshwar Sidhu, Block (Urban) president Harpreet Singh and Block (rural) president Navdeep Singh Grewal.

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He said the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee has finalised the candidates for the Jagraon Municipal Council poll. The candidate for Ward 12 would be announced later.

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Dewan said every section of society was troubled by poor policies of the government. He expressed confidence that Congress candidates would perform well in the elections and secure victory with a huge margin.