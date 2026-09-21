Murder charges added to FIR after protest by deceased’s kin

Five days after a man was beaten to death by his neighbours for allegedly abusing them under the influence of liquor at Bains village in Ludhiana, the victim’s family had urged the police to add murder charges to the already registered FIR. Alleging police inaction, family members and residents blocked Ferozepur Road on Sunday. The protest, which lasted about 20 minutes, resulted in long queues of vehicles, bringing traffic to a complete standstill.

The family alleged that despite the deceased was beaten to death by their neighbours, the police were not adding murder charges to the case, forcing them to take to streets. Senior police officers, who visited the protest spot, assured the family of a fair investigation and addition of relevant sections to the registered case. Following the written and verbal assurance from the police, the protest, which had lasted for about 20 minutes, was ended and traffic movement was restored. Later, murder charges were added to the FIR by the police.

Advertisement

In a complaint to the police, Amrik Singh (35), a resident of Bains village, said his elder brother Jaspreet Singh (38) was addicted to alcohol. On the night of September 15, he returned home in an inebriated state and began abusing his family. To avoid a fight, the family locked the main gate from inside. Meanwhile, Jaspreet stood outside on the street and shouted. A neighbour, Gurdayal Singh, and his wife Manjit Kaur came outside. They thought Jaspreet was abusing them. Though Jaspreet claimed he was fighting with his family, the duo began beating him. Meanwhile, Gurdayal’s son Prem Singh came and the three of them surrounded Jaspreet and thrashed him.

Advertisement

The complainant said during the scuffle, Manjit Kaur picked up a brick from the ground and struck Jaspreet on the head, causing him to fall unconscious and bleeding. They took Jaspreet to a local hospital, from where doctors referred him to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition, and later to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh where he died during the treatment.

A case was initially registered under ordinary sections of fight and assault. The Sarabha Nagar police initially registered the case against the three suspects, Gurdayal, Manjit Kaur, and Prem, based on Amrik’s statements. Following the death, the police have assured that further legal action would be taken by adding the murder charge to the case, the deceased’s kin said.

Advertisement

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sarabha Nagar police station said since the victim was beaten to death, the police added murder charges to the FIR and raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.