Murder of NRI's wife: Man brought on production warrant from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana, September 8
The Khanna police today brought Raju Dhamot on production warrant from the Central Jail here in the the murder case of an NRI’s wife, Ranjit Kaur, whose body was found at her house in Payal on September 5.
Raju’s name was written on a wall in the house, signalling that he had got Ranjit killed. Raju is also a relative of the deceased.
Sources said though Raju’s involvement in the murder was not established, he was being questioned in the case. They said the Khanna police had solved the murder case. “The murder was committed due to personal reasons and it is not a case of robbery,” they added.
Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the police have got some vital clues about the killers and the case would be solved soon.
