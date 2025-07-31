DT
Home / Ludhiana / Murder suspect who escaped police custody arrested from UP

Murder suspect who escaped police custody arrested from UP

Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:37 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
The police claimed to have nabbed a miscreant who had escaped from the police custody when he was taken to the Civil Hospital, Malerkotla, for a medical examination on June 14.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Rehman of Malerkotla, who was arrested from Saharanpur in UP, has been booked in multiple cases, including murder, at the City 1 police station, Malerkotla, in May 2020.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said police officials, supervised by SP (D) Sat Pal Sharma and in-charge, CIA, Mahorana, Harsimranjit Singh, had arrested the suspect from an unknown place in Saharanpur on the basis of technical investigation. The accused had escaped from the custody of a team of police officials when he was taken to the Civil Hospital, Malerkotla, for a medical examination on June 14. He was booked under various sections of the BNS for allegedly voluntarily hurting himself and resisting the police officials from apprehending him after he fled from the hospital.

A case was also registered against him at the Ahmedgarh city police station on June 12 for the alleged theft of a motorcycle. Though the police are yet to ascertain the complete criminal history of the suspect, preliminary investigation revealed that he was booked in a murder case on May 25, 2020, and he was on bail when he committed the recent theft.

