Murdered woman identified as Barnala resident

The Ludhiana police have identified the body of a woman found in a vacant plot near the Lalton area on Pakhowal Road on September 18.

On Tuesday, during investigation, the deceased was identified as Mani, aged around 30 years. She was a resident of Barnala and her family members are being contacted.

Advertisement

According to information, on September 18, unidentified persons brutally murdered the woman with sharp weapons and dumped her body in a vacant plot in the Lalton area. After the recovery of the body, the police began efforts to establish her identity and launched a probe to trace suspects and know the motive behind the crime.

Advertisement

The police said further probe was on to ascertain how the victim reached Ludhiana and who were responsible for her murder.