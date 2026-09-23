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Home / Ludhiana / Murdered woman identified as Barnala resident

Murdered woman identified as Barnala resident

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:55 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The police said probe is on to ascertain how the victim reached Ludhiana and who were responsible for her murder. File
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The Ludhiana police have identified the body of a woman found in a vacant plot near the Lalton area on Pakhowal Road on September 18.

On Tuesday, during investigation, the deceased was identified as Mani, aged around 30 years. She was a resident of Barnala and her family members are being contacted.

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According to information, on September 18, unidentified persons brutally murdered the woman with sharp weapons and dumped her body in a vacant plot in the Lalton area. After the recovery of the body, the police began efforts to establish her identity and launched a probe to trace suspects and know the motive behind the crime.

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The police said further probe was on to ascertain how the victim reached Ludhiana and who were responsible for her murder.

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