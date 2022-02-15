Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 14

A team of the CIA Staff of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate arrested two accused of murderous assault on a security guard Sukhwinder Singh, resident of Gorsian Hakamrai village, Nurpur, by opening fire on January 30 here. The arrested accused have been identified as Kamaljeet Singh (42) and Gagandeep Singh (27) of Mohi village of the district. The police have also recovered a country-made pistol and 16 cartridges.

Giving details of the case, Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said one of the accused, Kamaljeet Singh, is brother-in-law of the victim, Sukhwinder Singh, and is married to a sister of the wife of the victim.

The CP said after the armed assault on Sukhwinder Singh, a case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against two motorcycle-borne assailants at the PAU police station here. At the time of the attack on him on the morning of January 30, Sukhwinder Singh was on his way to his duty at Rajgarh Estate. Having four bullet injuries, the victim was taken to the Civil Hospital and later shifted to GMCH, Chandigarh.

Bhullar said immediately after the incident, joint teams of the CIA Staff-I and PAU police station were formed to crack the case and sleuths on Monday arrested both the accused.

According to the CP, Sukhwinder have been having strained relations with his wife for the past few years and Kamaljeet wanted to take revenge from Sukhwinder, which made him hatch a conspiracy to eliminate him with his accomplice Gagandeep. “Both the accused had also conducted recce of the route Sukhwinder usually takes to go to his workplace a day before the attack,” he added.

Bhullar stated that Kamaljeet, a truck driver, and his helper Gagandeep are already facing a drug case in Rajasthan and Kamaljeet has disclosed that he had purchased the pistol from Madhya Pradesh three years ago.