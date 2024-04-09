Murslim, Ashish emerge fastest in sports meet

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 8

Murslim and Ashish of Guru Nanak Ayurvedic College emerged as the fastest boy and the fastest running girl, respectively, during the 24th annual sports and cultural meet of Guru Nanak Group of Colleges held on college premises at Gopalpur village near here.

Dr Iqbal Walia, general secretary, inaugurated the event and Dr Balwinder Singh Walia, Chairman GN Educational Charitable Society, was the chief guest.

Convener of the event Dr YN Sharma informed that over 250 students of GN Ayurvedic College, GN College of Nursing and GN College of Education had participated in various athletic events during the two-day sports meet that concluded on Monday.

Principals Dr Manisha Sharma, Dr Harvinder Kaur and Dr Sandeep Kaur felicitated outstanding performers and winners of various events.

Speakers including Dr Balwinder Walia, Iqbal Walia and Dr YN Sharma called upon the students to adopt sportsmanship as an element of their lifestyle and abstain from social evils including drug abuse, gender bias and violence of any kind.

Results

100 m race (Men): Murslim 1st, Vinayak 2nd, Bahaudin 3rd.

200 m race (Men): Murslim 1st, Vinayak 2nd, Gurinder Singh 3rd.

400 m race (Men): Murslim 1st, Vinayak 2nd, Rupinder Singh 3rd.

100 m race (Women): Ashish 1st, Sanjana Deshmukh 2nd, Mehak 3rd.

200 m race (Women): Sanjana Deshmukh 1st, Prabhjot 2nd, Manpreet Kaur 3rd.

400 m race (Women): Ashish 1st, Ankita 2nd, Jasvir Kaur 3rd.

Sack race (women): Simran Jeet Kaur 1st, Suman 2nd, Sanjana 3rd.

