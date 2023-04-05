Museum of rural life to be developed as tourist spot: Punjab Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

Punjab Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal visited the Museum of Rural Life of Punjab and lauded the initiative of the Communication Centre in revamping and renovating the historical replica of the rural life in the state.

While taking a round of the exhibits on display, Dr Gosal said the museum is one of its kind in the country and a precious monument standing testimony to the rich culture and heritage of ancient Punjab.

Dr Gosal said the replica house would be developed as a tourist spot, with recreational activities, including a food court and ethnic shopping kiosks.