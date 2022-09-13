Mushroom growers attend 5-day training course

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

A total of 83 mushroom growers attended the five-day training course on the “Cultivation of Mushrooms in Winter Season” conducted by the Skill Development Centre, PAU, under the aegis of Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education. Dr Narinder Kalsy, Nodal Officer Mushrooms, apprised the trainees of the subsidy being provided to the mushroom growers