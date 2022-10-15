'Mushrooms, a rich source of Vitamin D'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

October 15 is observed as National Mushroom Day and it offers us an opportunity to appreciate some of the lesser known uses of these plants. Mushrooms are a source of food and medicine for humans and animals alike as they are rich in vitamins, minerals and also contain antioxidants that help boost the immune system.

Mushrooms are considered as a nutritionally rich diet with a unique taste, flavour and aroma, and are also regarded as a complete functional food for vegetarians. They are the only vegetable that contains Vitamin D.

Departments of Food and Nutrition, and Microbiology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have, after a research of four years, developed mushroom powder which can help in overcoming the deficiency of vitamin D.

The powder has been developed jointly by Dr Sonika Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Food and Nutrition, and Dr Shammi Kapoor, Dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, PAU.

“One can either have it in its raw form or mix it in any food like chapatti, parantha, etc. The shelf life of the powder is six months,” Dr Sonika said.

The climatic conditions of Punjab are quite appropriate for the cultivation of summer and winter varieties of mushrooms. For summer, farmers can adopt the cultivation of milky mushroom. It is commonly known as ‘Dhudh Chhata’. The optimum temperature for its cultivation is 28-35°C which is available in Punjab for at least six months (April-October), experts from PAU said.