Music, dance mark youth festival

Ludhiana, November 15

The 12th Inter College Youth Festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana entered the second phase on the fifth day with stage events.

Bram Shanker Jimpa, Minister for Revenue and Water Resources, Punjab formally inaugurated the youth festival as chief guest. Musical and dance events marked the day.

In folk song, Dilraj Kaur of College of Veterinary Science Ludhiana bagged first prize, Suneha Mandal of College of Fisheries stood second and Arshpreet Singh of College of Dairy Science and Technology stood third.

In creative dance, Ekamjot Kaur of College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul stood first, Anvi Mahajan of Khalsa College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Amritsar stood second and Prabhleen Kaur, College of Fisheries Ludhiana stood third.

