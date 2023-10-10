Music, literary events mark Day 2 of Panjab University Youth Festival

Ludhiana, October 9
Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd is hosting Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival, Moga- Ferozepur Zone-B under the guidance of the Principal Dr Amandeep Kaur. SDM Jagraon Manjeet Kaur was the chief guest on Monday.
Music and theatrical items were organised on the second day. Apart from these, literary items such as debate, elocution, poetical recitation and ‘muhavredar vartalap’, and photography, on the spot painting, collage making, clay modelling, rangoli cartooning, still life, installation and poster making were held.
The host college bagged first prize in group dance, classical dance, poetry and story writing, hand writing, second prize in group shabad, ladies traditional song, ‘pakhi’ making, group song (Indian), and third prize in ‘bagh’, crochet, poetry writing, hand writing and ‘giddha’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...