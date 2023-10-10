Music, literary events mark Day 2 of Panjab University Youth Festival

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd is hosting Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival, Moga- Ferozepur Zone-B under the guidance of the Principal Dr Amandeep Kaur. SDM Jagraon Manjeet Kaur was the chief guest on Monday.

Music and theatrical items were organised on the second day. Apart from these, literary items such as debate, elocution, poetical recitation and ‘muhavredar vartalap’, and photography, on the spot painting, collage making, clay modelling, rangoli cartooning, still life, installation and poster making were held.

The host college bagged first prize in group dance, classical dance, poetry and story writing, hand writing, second prize in group shabad, ladies traditional song, ‘pakhi’ making, group song (Indian), and third prize in ‘bagh’, crochet, poetry writing, hand writing and ‘giddha’.

#Ferozepur #Moga #Panjab University Chandigarh