Music, theatre events dominate Day 6

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

Music and theatre events dominated the sixth day of the inter-college youth festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here today.

Students from constituent colleges of PAU, Ludhiana, comprising College of Agriculture (CoA), College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAET), College of Basic Sciences and Humanities (CoBSH), College of Community Science (CoCS), College of Horticulture and Forestry (CoHF); and outstation Institutes of Agriculture (IoA) at Gurdaspur and Bathinda; and College of Agriculture (CoA), Ballowal Saunkhri, unleashed their vocal and theatrical skills in shabad gayan (solo and group), mime, bhand, mono acting and one-act plays.

Expressing concern over the vices existing in the society, chief guest Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, made a call for nipping the evil in the bud. Do not go astray, he stressed upon youths, while underlining the need for following disciplined and righteous path in life. Appreciating the singing and acting skills of students in the ongoing events, Dr Gosal urged them to remain dedicated, devoted and determined towards their goals to make strides in diverse arenas.

Results:

Folk Song: 1st Vishavjeet Singh, 2nd Harleen Kaur, 3rd Preetiman Kaur and Gurleen Kaur Bajwa; Solo Dance: 1st Shreya Bakshi, 2nd Navpreet Kaur, 3rd Gurleen Kaur.

Western Song (Solo): 1st Yashika Bhatt, 2nd Gurleen Kaur Bajwa, 3rd Anshul; Light Vocal (Solo): 1st Vishavjeet Singh, 2nd Harpreet Singh, 3rd Harleen Kaur.