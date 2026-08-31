Music tutor from Amritsar wins Punjab chess tourney for visually challenged

Hemant Kumar Soni, a music teacher from Amritsar, emerged champion in the Punjab State Chess Championship for the Visually Challenged, organised at Bharat Naitrahin Sevak Samaj, Dashmesh Nagar, here on Sunday.

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The championship was organised by the Sharp Chess Federation for Blind (SCFB) and Bharat Naitrahin Sevak Samaj, under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB). The four-round competition saw participation of players across the state.

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Soni topped the standings with 3.5 points. Pankaj Bansal from Ludhiana, an assistant manager with Canara Bank, and Jasvinder Singh from Jalandhar, also a music teacher, secured the second and third positions, respectively, with three points each. Their positions were decided on the basis of the tie-breaker criteria.

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Kashish Ratra from Ludhiana, a sales tax inspector, was the only female participant in the championship. She gave a good account of herself, scoring 2.5 points to finish sixth.

The Ludhiana District Chess Association provided equipment and technical officials for the championship. The tournament was conducted under the supervision of Arvinderpreet Singh, chief arbiter.