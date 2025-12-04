The 14th Inter-College Youth Festival ‘Yuv Tarang’ of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, entered its second phase on the fifth day with vibrant musical and dance performances. The stage events were formally inaugurated by Himanshu Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In his address, Jain praised the university for its outstanding contributions. Appreciating the students’ artistic abilities, he said that their creative energy was truly inspiring. He motivated the youth to come forward to achieve the desired goals of their life with hard work and dedication.

Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Assistant Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and Parvender Sheron, director, ICAR- ATARI, graced the festival as guest of honour.

Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the function. He encouraged students by stating that despite the demanding nature of professional courses, they continued to excel in extra-curricular activities. He described the youth festival as an excellent platform to showcase hidden talents.

Mandair Brothers group mesmerised the audience with their folk-singing performance.

The day featured folk songs, creative dance, light vocal and group songs (Indian), all held at the open air theatre, PAU. The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from all four constituent colleges of the campus, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani, and Khalsa College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Amritsar. Deans, directors, faculty, staff and students of vet university and PAU attended the festival with great zeal.

RS Aulakh, Director, Students’ Welfare, remarked that students from all participating colleges displayed exceptional talent and should be provided further opportunities to perform at higher platforms.

Results

Folk Song

First: Jasleen Johar – Khalsa College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Amritsar

Second: Suneha Mandal – College of Fisheries

Third: Ankesh – College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

Creative Dance

First: Anvi Mahajan – Khalsa College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Amritsar

Second: Ekamjot Kaur – College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul

Third: Sanvi Bhatia – Khalsa College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Amritsar

Fourth: Kashish Pawar, College of Veterinary Science