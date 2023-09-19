Musical evening dedicated to kids battling cancer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 18

In association with the Department of Paediatrics of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), the Arpita Cancer Society hosted a musical event last night. The event aimed at raising awareness about cancer among children and making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer.

The event, spearheaded by Rama Munjal, president, Arpita Cancer Society, brought together talented musicians and generous donors.

DC Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh presided over as the chief guests. Mesmerising performances by renowned artists Rajesh Singh and Gyantika Dwivedi were the major highlights of the evening.

Dr Shruti Kakkar, In-charge, Paediatric Oncology, DMCH, spoke about the contributions of the foundation and its upcoming ventures. She also told the audience about its efforts to reach out to needy children beyond the state.

