Musical evening dedicated to kids battling cancer

Ludhiana, September 18
In association with the Department of Paediatrics of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), the Arpita Cancer Society hosted a musical event last night. The event aimed at raising awareness about cancer among children and making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer.
The event, spearheaded by Rama Munjal, president, Arpita Cancer Society, brought together talented musicians and generous donors.
DC Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh presided over as the chief guests. Mesmerising performances by renowned artists Rajesh Singh and Gyantika Dwivedi were the major highlights of the evening.
Dr Shruti Kakkar, In-charge, Paediatric Oncology, DMCH, spoke about the contributions of the foundation and its upcoming ventures. She also told the audience about its efforts to reach out to needy children beyond the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...