Musical evening leaves residents mesmerised

The Swarangan Welfare Society for Music Culture and Education, under the Swarotsav programme, organised a musical evening that left city residents spellbound. The highlight of the evening was soulful rendition by Aastha Goswami, a famous classical singer of Vrindavan.

Sheetal Sharma performed Kathak. Steeped in tradition and cultural significance the performance was a blend of rhythmic footwork, graceful movements and expressive storytelling.

A young artist, Vinayak Sahay, from Benaras played sarangi. As Goswami took her place on the stage and started the programme with Raga Rageshri’s ‘Madhya Khayal Dekho’, followed by ‘Drut Sundar Naveli Naar’.

Then she enamoured the audience with her Guru Girija Devi’s special Vidya Thumri singing ‘Mor Saiyan Bulave Aadhi Raat’. The special Dadra Gayaki composition of the Banaras Gharana, ‘Mere Kanha Ko Koi Mat Dekho’, depicted Krishna as a child.

Society president Kapil Sharma said, “Every effort should be made to save Indian music and culture. In the coming time, we will also provide guidance and platform to the young artists of the city”.