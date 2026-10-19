Muslim artisans from Uttar Pradesh are putting the finishing touches to a 121-foot Ravana effigy in Ludhiana, the tallest in the city, as preparations gather pace for Dasehra. The family has been carrying on the effigy-making tradition for three generations.

The effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna stand around 45 feet tall each.

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Akil Khan, an artisan from Agra, is racing against time to complete orders for several committees. Accompanied by a team of 25 workers, he has been making effigies for venues in Ludhiana, including Daresi and Aggar Nagar, as well as nearby places for years.

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“Our ancestors have been preparing effigies for decades. This is the third generation leading from the front. My father is busy preparing effigies in Surat, Gujarat, while other family members are working in Haryana and Pune, Maharashtra,” Khan said.

He said work begins at least a month and a half before the festival. The intricate detailing requires raw material brought from their home base as well as material sourced locally.

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“I am a BTech graduate. My sons, including Sohail, who has a BSc degree and is preparing for competitive examinations, join me every year. My father, Asgar Ali, is growing older but does not want to leave the family tradition. The work is in our blood, though rising costs have made savings thinner,” Khan said.

Dinesh Marwaha of the Sri Ram Leela and Dasehra Committee, Daresi, said the artisans from Agra were highly skilled and brought something new to effigy-making every year.

He said the cost of making the effigies had crossed Rs 5 lakh this year as the prices of raw materials and labour had increased.