DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Breaking barriers: Mandi Ahmedgarh Muslim youth brings Ganesha idol home on Ganesh Chaturthi

Breaking barriers: Mandi Ahmedgarh Muslim youth brings Ganesha idol home on Ganesh Chaturthi

#WebSpecial: He recalls that his relatives had strongly objected when he first performed puja during the Ganesh Utsav

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:00 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shehbaz, an autorickshaw driver from Mandi Ahmedgarh, has brought home an idol of Lord Ganesha.
Advertisement

Twenty-year-old Shehbaz, an autorickshaw driver from Mandi Ahmedgarh, has brought home an idol of Lord Ganesha and plans to keep it for 10 days before immersing it on September 25 as part of the Ganesh Utsav rituals.

Shehbaz said his parents had given him the approval of worshipping a Hindu God.

Advertisement

“My parents have no issue with keeping the idol of Ganesha at home, but relatives do oppose my worshipping gods belonging to another religion. I am going to keep Lord Ganesha for the next 10 days and immerse the idol on September 25 as per the ritual,” he said.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, Shehbaz said he had been taking part in Ram Leelas held in and around Mandi Ahmedgarh.

“I have played the role of Sita and many other characters in Ram Leela, and I love performing those roles,” he said.

Advertisement

He had earlier kept an idol of ‘Laddoo Gopal’ (Lord Krishna) at home and prayed to it daily. After the idol was damaged about five years later, he left it at a temple.

Shehbaz said his devotion to Hindu deities did not mean he had abandoned Islam. He said he offered namaz daily and followed Islamic rituals.

“Religion teachers us love, not hatred. No religion teaches us to be divided; it is all in our minds,” he said.

He recalled that his relatives had strongly objected when he first performed puja during the Ganesh Utsav. However, he remained firm in his decision and said his parents supported him.

“My relatives were red-faced when I first performed the puja during Ganesh Utsav. However, I was firm in my decision and stood by it without fearing the consequences. My parents supported my decision. Many of my Hindu friends also come and join me during the prayers. I believe that my faith and the blessings of Allah give me the strength to celebrate a Hindu festival without any hindrance,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts