Muslims threaten protest against govt

Our Correspondent

ludhiana, mandi Ahmedgarh, March 21

Office-bearers and activists of various Muslim outfits have threatened to launch protest against the police and the AAP government in case no strict action is taken against activists of radical Hindu organisations, who had allegedly raised anti-Muslim slogans in front of Jama Masjid in Hoshiarpur last Thursday.

Ultimatum was given in response to a call given by Punjab Shahi Imam Usman Ludhianvi during a ‘live’ message addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday evening. Meanwhile, a jatha of Muslim activists from Ahmedgarh and Malerkotla left for Hoshiarpur to organise protest in front of Jama Masjid on the Jallandhar road.

Usman Ludhianvi alleged that the newly elected government had disappointed Muslims of the state, who had voted in favour of AAP.

“Not only office-bearers and activists of various other Muslim organisations, I too am upset over the undue protection given by the administration to those miscreants, who tried to disrupt the communal harmony,” said Ludhiana regretting that he had to seek intervention of state-level police officers to make the Hoshiarpur SSP answer his call. Investigations revealed that video clips of the Hoshiarpur incident had gone viral. —