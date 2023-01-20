MVI fails to show up for a month, public harassed

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, January 19

Visitors at the Fitness and Passing Centre for heavy-duty vehicles at Sahnewal are a harassed lot as the Ludhiana Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), who is supposed to be present at the centre every Monday and Wednesday, has failed to show up for the past one month.

Vivek Sehgal, Varinder Singh, Balbir Singh, Maninder Singh, Charanpreet Singh, Lovedeep Singh and a number of other applicants, who had come for obtaining licences or get their vehicles passed at the centre, returned disheartened yesterday when the inspector failed to turn up yet again.

A broken bench is the only sitting arrangement available at vehicle passing centre in Sahnewal. Tribune Photo

“This is a mockery of the system. The inspector has not reported at the centre for the past one month. The height of negligence on his part is intolerable,” Vijay Verma, a resident of Ludhiana said. He had come to the centre for his car’s passing and has already made multiple rounds of the office.

“Visitors have been harassed for more than one month. The inspector fails to turn up every Monday and Wednesday, while applicants brave the chill in the open. There is no seating arrangement except for one broken bench at the centre,” Verma said.

Vivek Sehgal, a resident of Ludhiana, said his fourth visit to the centre proved futile on Wednesday as the inspector failed to show up again. An upset Vivek said he was fed up with the system as there was no certainty of any work being done on time.

Another visitor, Kuldeep Singh, had a similar story to share: “We know beforehand that the inspector is not going to come, but hoping against hope, we still visit for the simple reason that if at all, he comes and we miss our chance, God knows when he shall turn up again.”

Applicants come to the centre from Mullanpur, Sirhind, Khanna, Jagraon and other parts of the district to get their works done but the inspector does not turn up every time, he added.

Samrala SDM Kuldeep Bawa, who was given the additional charge of Ludhiana RTA, said he had only recently been given the responsibility.

“The earlier MVI has retired and a new one will be appointed soon. He shall begin performing his duties at the earliest. We will be able to regularise work very soon and make sure things run smoothly,” the SDM added.

