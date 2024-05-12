Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Ludhiana, May 11
After the death of a man who was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a pond in Nanak Nagri village in Jagraon on May 6, the Jagraon City police yesterday registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.
The complainant, Harman Kaur, the wife of the deceased, said her husband was working at a tailor shop in Jagraon. On May 6, when he did not return home, they started searching for him. Later in the night, he was found in an unconscious state near the village pond. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Jagraon, where doctors declared him brought dead.
She said initially, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC. Now, after the autopsy, the man was found to be murdered and the police registered a murder case.
She demanded that the police should identify the killers and arrest them soon.
