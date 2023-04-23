Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

A 24-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances and his body was found at Jiwan Singh Nagar.

Residents of the area said the deceased was addicted to drugs and he could have been died due to drug overdose.

As per information, on Friday night the deceased left home saying that he would return after some time but he did not reach home. On Saturday morning, his body was found outside the government tubewell, near his house.

People alleged that some syringes were also seized from the spot and it was suspected that the youth might have taken some drugs.

They rued that addicts often come to the place to consume drugs. The police should take speedy action in the matter.

Meanwhile, Tajpur police post in-charge ASI Janak Raj said the police had not received any official complaint regarding the recovery of the body.