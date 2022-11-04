Mystery shrouds 24-yr-old Nepalese woman's death

Ludhiana, November 3
A 24-year-old Nepalese woman was found dead under mysterious conditions in her washroom at New Kartar Nagar on Thursday evening.
Model Town SHO SI Gurshinder Kaur said the woman, Manisha, had solemnised her marriage about two years ago and had given birth to a child six months ago. She lived with her husband in a ‘vehra’ (a place where migrants live together).
Today she fell in the washroom. Her husband found her lying dead when he went to inquire after listening to her shrieks, the SHO said.
So far, it seemed a case of natural death, the SHO added. The police would still initiate further proceedings in the case after obtaining the autopsy report from the Civil Hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life
Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll
Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman
Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt
Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5
No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC