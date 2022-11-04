Mystery shrouds 24-yr-old Nepalese woman's death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

A 24-year-old Nepalese woman was found dead under mysterious conditions in her washroom at New Kartar Nagar on Thursday evening.

Model Town SHO SI Gurshinder Kaur said the woman, Manisha, had solemnised her marriage about two years ago and had given birth to a child six months ago. She lived with her husband in a ‘vehra’ (a place where migrants live together).

Today she fell in the washroom. Her husband found her lying dead when he went to inquire after listening to her shrieks, the SHO said.

So far, it seemed a case of natural death, the SHO added. The police would still initiate further proceedings in the case after obtaining the autopsy report from the Civil Hospital.