Mystery shrouds 26-year-old Jargari native’s death in Florida

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 30

A pall of gloom descended on Jargari village as the news of the death of 26-year-old football coach Harmanjot Singh Gill Honey in Florida (USA) reached here.

Honey was found dead in a water body near the sea in Florida on the morning of May 25, hours before he was scheduled to join as a coach of the football team of England, presently camping in the USA.

Residents of the region, including relatives, friends and sportspersons, have urged the Union Government to take diplomatic steps to impress upon the authorities in Florida to launch a probe to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the mysterious death of the Indian origin coach.

Avtar Singh Jargari, a social activist of Payal segment, said information about the mysterious death of his nephew Honey was received on Monday evening and he and other members of the family began the preparations for reaching Florida to participate in his last rites.

“The Florida police has not yet handed over the body to the family of my brother as investigations are going on,” Avtar said, adding that Honey had left India after a brief tour to football clubs of the state on February 20.

Sportspersons of the area, led by Ahmedgarh Sports Club and Welfare Association office-bearers Shiv Kumar Narad, Arvind Maavi and Rashpal Singh Grewal, said Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) should impress upon the authorities in Florida administration to conduct a fair probe.