Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

A 68-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at Focal Point in Khanna on Friday night. His family alleged that some unknown person had shot him dead but a preliminary probe by the police ruled out any firing.

The deceased has been identified as Girja Parshad. He was sitting at a tea vend run by his wife when the incident occurred.

Sunil, son of the deceased, said his father used to work as a daily wager at a rice mill while the mother runs a tea vend at Focal Point. On Thursday night, his father was sitting at the vend when something hit his forehead after which he breathed his last. Sunil’s mother, who was present at the vend, said someone seemed to have shot the man dead. But no other person heard any gunshot-like sound.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the preliminary probe suggested that the deceased had not suffered any firearm injury and to clear the air, autopsy was also conducted which ruled out any firearm injury. Doctors also clarified that he did not die due to any bullet injury.

Sources said doctors had found some nail-kind object from the victim’s forehead and they suspected that it could had been pierced into the forehead after hitting a tyre of some speeding vehicle on the highway. It would be sent for forensic examination. So far, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC.