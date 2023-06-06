Mystery shrouds jail inmate's death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

On Monday, a jail inmate, who was facing charges of drug peddling, breathed his last at the Ludhiana Central Jail under mysterious circumstances. The family of the deceased has alleged that he was murdered inside the prison.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Shubham, a resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, here. He was previously arrested by the police on the charge of drug peddling a week ago. Following his demise, his family members assembled at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, and expressed concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

Raj Kumar, the father of the deceased, said the jail authorities informed them that Shubham died due to an illness.

However, he contended that the victim was in a good physical condition and accused somebody of fatally assaulting his son while lodged in the jail.

The report of the post-mortem examination has not arrived yet.