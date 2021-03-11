Mystery shrouds labourer’s death in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

A migrant labourer working at a hosiery unit at the Suffian Chowk here died under mysterious circumstances. Following this death, several labourers staged a dharna outside the factory.

Jagdish, a member of the textile union here, said the labourer, aged around 35 years, died on the factory premises. However, the employer said he was not in the factory at the time of his death and he was not keeping well too.

“We were there for about two hours, but even the police did not register any complaint. The body was sent for post-mortem examination,” said Jagdish.