Mystery shrouds sewadar's death

Ludhiana, July 13
A dera sewadar died under mysterious circumstances in Khanna on Thursday. He was brought dead to a hospital in Khanna allegedly by dera men.
The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Singh (46) of Bija village in Khanna. He was serving in the dera for around nine years and he rarely visited his house. Deceased’s kin alleged that his thumb had marks of ink and the police should conduct a probe to inquire if someone tried to take his thumb impression with a motive to transfer acres of land Jaswant owned.
