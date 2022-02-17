Mystery shrouds woman's death

Ludhiana, February 16
A 28-year-old woman, Manpreet Kaur, died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house last night.
On a complaint of Sarabjit, father of Manpreet, a case of dowry death has been registered against her husband Hardeep Singh, father-in-law Daljit Singh, mother-in-law Sarabjit Kaur, brother-in-law Mandeep Singh and his (Mandeep’s) wife Hardeep Kaur.
The police arrested the victim’s husband and her father-in-law.
In his complainant, Sarabjit said his daughter got married to Sarabjit around two years ago. Her in-laws started torturing her for dowry a few months after the marriage.
They struck a compromise several times and her in-laws assured that they would not torture Manpreet for dowry, but they didn’t budge.
Sarabjit said his son-in-law called him last night informing that Manpreet was rushed to a hospital as she was facing some health issues. When they reached the hospital, Manpreet was declared dead by doctors.
The victim’s parents said Manpreet’s in-laws killed her and later took her to the hospital to give the impression that she had committed suicide.
