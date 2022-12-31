mystery shrouds youth's death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A 22-year-old youth found dead under mysterious circumstances at Dugri here on Friday. The victim, Gurusimranjit Singh, allegedly died due to drug overdose. Gurjit Singh, father of the victim, said his son had been taking drugs for some time and on Friday he reportedly consumed drugs along with his friends by sitting in an auto-rickshaw. His friends reportedly made him to consume excess drugs which led to his death. He demanded that the police should take strict action against the persons selling drugs in Dugri so that no other youth fell prey to drug abuse.