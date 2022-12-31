mystery shrouds youth's death

Ludhiana: A 22-year-old youth found dead under mysterious circumstances at Dugri here on Friday. The victim, Gurusimranjit Singh, allegedly died due to drug overdose. Gurjit Singh, father of the victim, said his son had been taking drugs for some time and on Friday he reportedly consumed drugs along with his friends by sitting in an auto-rickshaw. His friends reportedly made him to consume excess drugs which led to his death. He demanded that the police should take strict action against the persons selling drugs in Dugri so that no other youth fell prey to drug abuse.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...