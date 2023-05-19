Mystery shrouds youth’s death

Ludhiana, May 18
A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the Dhandra road on Thursday morning. He was missing since yesterday.
The deceased has been identified as Rama Singh, alias Monu. As per information, Monu was picked up from his house by a friend on Thursday evening. He did not return home thereafter and his family was searching for him for the entire night but in vain.
On Thursday morning when passers-by noticed a body lying in the empty plot, they informed the police. after identifying the deceased as Monu, the police informed his family.
Sources said the deceased was a drug addict and he was under treatment for the past two months. It was being suspected that drug overdose could be the cause of his death but it would be confirmed only after the arrival of the medical report.
The family levelled allegations against the deceased’s friend who had taken him along from house and demanded registration of a case against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...