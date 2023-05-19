Mystery shrouds youth’s death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the Dhandra road on Thursday morning. He was missing since yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Rama Singh, alias Monu. As per information, Monu was picked up from his house by a friend on Thursday evening. He did not return home thereafter and his family was searching for him for the entire night but in vain.

On Thursday morning when passers-by noticed a body lying in the empty plot, they informed the police. after identifying the deceased as Monu, the police informed his family.

Sources said the deceased was a drug addict and he was under treatment for the past two months. It was being suspected that drug overdose could be the cause of his death but it would be confirmed only after the arrival of the medical report.

The family levelled allegations against the deceased’s friend who had taken him along from house and demanded registration of a case against him.