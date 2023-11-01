Mystery shrouds youth's death

Ludhiana, October 31
A young man from Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Tajpur Road was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning. Initially believed to be a murder, the police later claimed that the man had died by suicide. As per the police, Dinesh Kumar is reported to have jumped from a building in an apparent suicide. The police’s probe revealed that he had been subjected to alleged harassment by a few persons, resulting in the registration of an FIR against them.
On Tuesday morning, Dinesh’s body was found near his residence. Thereafter, the police were informed about the incident that sent shock waves through the area. Soon, officials from the Division Number 7 police station reached the scene.
The police examined Dinesh’s mobile phone and call records, uncovering evidence of his relationship with a woman. They also came across a recorded phone call in which a man had threatened him with serious consequences.
Sukhdev Singh, SHO, Division Number 7 police station, said the probe had established that the man had taken his own life. An FIR was filed against three suspects for their role in abetting his suicide.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...