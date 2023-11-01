Mystery shrouds youth's death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

A young man from Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Tajpur Road was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning. Initially believed to be a murder, the police later claimed that the man had died by suicide. As per the police, Dinesh Kumar is reported to have jumped from a building in an apparent suicide. The police’s probe revealed that he had been subjected to alleged harassment by a few persons, resulting in the registration of an FIR against them.

On Tuesday morning, Dinesh’s body was found near his residence. Thereafter, the police were informed about the incident that sent shock waves through the area. Soon, officials from the Division Number 7 police station reached the scene.

The police examined Dinesh’s mobile phone and call records, uncovering evidence of his relationship with a woman. They also came across a recorded phone call in which a man had threatened him with serious consequences.

Sukhdev Singh, SHO, Division Number 7 police station, said the probe had established that the man had taken his own life. An FIR was filed against three suspects for their role in abetting his suicide.