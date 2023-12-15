Mystery shrouds youth's death

Ludhiana, December 14
A youth who went to a gym died under mysterious circumstances at Rishi Nagar here. Kin of the deceased alleged that there were marks of assault on his body and it seems that he was killed by someone.
The deceased has been identified as Sukhchain Singh, alias Sherry. He was working with Amazon company.
Harbans Kaur, mother of the deceased, said her son had joined the gym in Rishi Nagar three days ago.
She said after going to the gym yesterday, her son had also sent her a photo and asked her to pay the gym fee. After some time, someone came home and said Sherry had fallen down the stairs and was taken to the DMCH. When she went to the hospital, she found that his son had breathed his last. She demanded that the role of the gym owner should be probed.
Investigating officer ASI Ashwani Kumar said the police would take action as per law in the case.
