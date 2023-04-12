Mystery shrouds youth's death, friend booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

After a 27-year-old youth, Honey, died under mysterious circumstances at Shanti Colony in Kakka village on Saturday, the Meharban police yesterday registered a case against the deceased’s friend on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The suspect has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Lovekush Nagar.

Complainant Ajay Kumar of Mahavir Colony told the police that on April 8 night, the suspect, who is a friend of his son, came to their house and took his son along on the pretext that they had to visit the hospital to meet some accident victim.

“Though Vishal had assured that he would drop back my son soon but Honey did not return home till late night. When we called on his mobile number, Vishal picked up the call but he did not mention about the death of my son. Later, Vishal switched off his phone. Suspecting some foul play, we informed the police station concerned,” the complainant alleged.

Later in the night, he was informed by the police that the body of the victim was recovered from Kakka village. He rushed to the spot and identified the body of his son, alleged the mother of the deceased.

The complainant alleged that his son seemed to have killed by the suspect by forcing the former to consume some poisonous substance.

The investigating officer, SI Davinder Kumar, said after registering a case, further investigation was launched in the case.