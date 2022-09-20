Amloh Nagar Council chief, two leaders join BJP

Ludhiana, September 19
The president of the Amloh Nagar Council, Dr Harpreet Singh, councillor Raja Ram and former sarpanch Mewa Singh today joined the BJP after saying goodbye to the Congress.
This was announced by the BJP state general secretary, Jiwan Gupta, district president Pushpinder Singhal and others during a press conference here today.
Gupta welcomed the leaders into party fold with a BJP scarf. On the occasion, Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked actively and was fully dedicated for the development of the country. His was true to his words “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas, sabka prayas”, said Gupta.
The leaders, who today joined the BJP, said the main reason for joining the party was its policies for public benefits and welfare. They said only under the PM’s leadership, Punjab could become a developed state.
