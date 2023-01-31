Nagar kirtan marks Ravidas Jayanti

Our Correspondent

Raikot, January 30

Thousands of devotees from the area participated in nagar kirtans and parbhat feris organised by Sikh religious organisations today in various parts of the region.

The events were organised under the aegis of the Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Nathowal , Gurdwara Bhagat Ravidass Ramgarh Sibia and Gurdwara Ravidas, Bassian, ahead of the birth anniversary of Bhagat Ravidas which falls on January 5.

Starting from respective gurdwaras, religious processions passed through various parts of the locality. A large number of vehicles carrying devotees moved through the region.

Holy Guru Granth was carried in palanquins that followed panj pyaras.

Various social, religious and private organisations organised tea and langar for the devotees accompanying processions.

Kirtani Jathas of Ajaib Singh Ankhi, Major Singh Hira and Jasvir Singh Jalaldiwal performed kirtan during the procession.