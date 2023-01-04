Nagar kirtans, prabhat feris organised ahead of Gurpurb

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 3
Thousands of devotees from the town and surrounding localities participated in nagar kirtans and prabhat feris organised by Sikh religious organisations today in various parts of the region.
The events were organised under the aegis of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Parbhandak Committees, Banda Singh Bahadur Welfare Society and Kalgidhar Federation, ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.
Elaborate security arrangements were made by the local police under the supervision of SHO (City) Satwinder Singh Bajwa to prevent any untoward incident at the processions.
The procession began from Guru Tegh Bahadur Chowk and passed through various parts of the town, including Railway Road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Gurdwara Bhagat Namdev, Dehliz Road, Bhagat Ravidas Chowk, Shree Ram Mandir and Mahavir Marg.
A large number of vehicles carrying devotees moved along with the procession. Panj Pyaras, gatka parties and school bands accompanied the nagar kirtan.
The holy Guru Granth Sahib was carried in a beautifully decorated palanquin that followed the Panj Pyaras.
Various organisations provided milk, tea and langar of pakodas for the devotees accompanying the procession.
